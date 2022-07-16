AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
AVITA Medical Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of RCEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,365. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.