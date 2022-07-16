AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of RCEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,365. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

