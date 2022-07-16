Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $447.05 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $447.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $20.04 or 0.00095926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00280918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,747,779 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

