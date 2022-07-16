Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auteco Minerals Stock Performance

MNXMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Auteco Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. The company also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits.

