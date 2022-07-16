AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 86,200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of TAP opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

