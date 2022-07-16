AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 2,189 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

