AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,751 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

