AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 171,508 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,508 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

