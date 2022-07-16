AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.