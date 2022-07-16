AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,476,664 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.