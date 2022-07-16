AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $16.65 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $3,504,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

