AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

