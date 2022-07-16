AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

