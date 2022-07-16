AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,662 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.24% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 491,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

