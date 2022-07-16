AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 46,338 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

