Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 2.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Aura Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.45. The company has a market capitalization of £49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Aura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.