Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

