Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $31,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

