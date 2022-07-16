Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,061,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.