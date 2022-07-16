Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

