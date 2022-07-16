Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 482.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

