Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 10683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

