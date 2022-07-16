ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.53

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.53 and traded as high as C$45.68. ATCO shares last traded at C$45.62, with a volume of 272,695 shares trading hands.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

