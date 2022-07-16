Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.59) to GBX 2,300 ($27.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.07) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($25.71).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,598 ($19.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.18. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,181 ($25.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,629.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,753.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($40,818.27). In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($40,818.27). Also, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($59,167.01).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

