Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,600,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

