Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.65 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$161.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.47. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

