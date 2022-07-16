ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $3,458,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 71,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,706. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

