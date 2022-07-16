Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

