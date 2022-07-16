Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 55,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

