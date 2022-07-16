Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 55,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.