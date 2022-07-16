Archer DAO Governance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $33.25 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032464 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008333 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Profile
Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.