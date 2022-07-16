Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $52.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

