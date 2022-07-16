Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Arca Continental from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Arca Continental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental Trading Up 4.4 %

EMBVF opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

