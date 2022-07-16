Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.