Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,259,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,638,896. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.