Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Purchases $49,280.00 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 18,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
