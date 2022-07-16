Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Purchases $49,280.00 in Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 18,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

