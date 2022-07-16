APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.47.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in APA by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 124,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in APA by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.