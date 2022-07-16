AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.1 %

AON stock opened at $271.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.