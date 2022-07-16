Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.31

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.31 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($1.87). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 495,464 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 450 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.91) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Anglo Pacific Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £321.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,002.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.
Anglo Pacific Group Announces Dividend
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.