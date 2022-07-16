Analyzing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NBT Bancorp and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Washington Federal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

55.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NBT Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.64% 12.66% 1.30% Washington Federal 31.21% 11.50% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.30 $154.88 million $3.54 10.83 Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.17 $183.62 million $3.04 10.42

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Federal beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

