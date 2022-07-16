Analyzing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 30.53% 25.90% 17.30% AppHarvest -1,412.56% -29.33% -21.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million N/A $58.96 million $1.11 3.85 AppHarvest $9.05 million 46.54 -$166.19 million ($1.67) -2.48

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.31%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Volatility & Risk

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

