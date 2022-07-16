Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target at $55.75

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($78.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €89.00 ($89.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

