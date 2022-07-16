Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $76.80

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

