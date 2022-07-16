Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $167.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.84.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

