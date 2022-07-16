AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

ABC opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

