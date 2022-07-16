American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Position Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. American Software comprises approximately 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of American Software worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in American Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Software by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

