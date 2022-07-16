American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

