American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AFG opened at $132.94 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $122.65 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

