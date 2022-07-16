American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.94 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.65 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

