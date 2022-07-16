American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 4.4 %

AXP stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.48. 3,296,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

