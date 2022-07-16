American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $25.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $25.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares in the company, valued at $65,260,158.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares in the company, valued at $65,260,158.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.