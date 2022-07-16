AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AMERCO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.64 and a 200-day moving average of $562.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

